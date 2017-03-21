Stratasys Unveils Project With US Department of Veterans Affairs As...

Stratasys Unveils Project With US Dep...

Stratasys Unveils Project With US Department of Veterans Affairs

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel-- -- Stratasys Ltd. , the 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, today unveiled it is teaming with the US Department of Veteran Affairs to launch one of the first collaborative 3D printing hospital networks in the nation. A significant industry milestone, this effort is the cornerstone of Stratasys' Corporate Social Responsibility program.

