StarCraft: Remastered coming this summer

Blizzard Entertainment will re-release the original StarCraft and StarCraft: Brood War as a high-definition remake called StarCraft: Remastered , Blizzard president Mike Morhaime announced during the company's I <3 StarCraft event in Seoul, Korea today. StarCraft: Remastered will offer the classic real-time strategy game's campaign and multiplayer mode updated for "4K UHD" resolution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Polygon.