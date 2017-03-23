StarCraft: Remastered coming this summer

StarCraft: Remastered coming this summer

Read more: Polygon

Blizzard Entertainment will re-release the original StarCraft and StarCraft: Brood War as a high-definition remake called StarCraft: Remastered , Blizzard president Mike Morhaime announced during the company's I <3 StarCraft event in Seoul, Korea today. StarCraft: Remastered will offer the classic real-time strategy game's campaign and multiplayer mode updated for "4K UHD" resolution.

Chicago, IL

