Shouldn't No-Shows And People Who Can...

Shouldn't No-Shows And People Who Cancel Reservations Last-Minute Get Charged?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

A new debate is being sparked this week following a piece in the Chronicle about a perennial problem for small restaurants that is an especially acute one right now as the local restaurant industry as a whole is suffering from some of its thinnest profit margins ever: no-shows. Given the ease of making reservations in the internet age - and the much lower shame factor of canceling last minute via an app versus having to cancel over the phone - too many diners take for granted that restaurant exist to serve them and their whims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08) Mar 11 jpalaska 3
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb '17 Cheever Echoed 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC