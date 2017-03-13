SecureWorks Cloud Guardian Solutions Simplify and Automate Cloud Security
With the Security Configuration Management solution, clients can add another layer of cyber protection for their workloads on Amazon Web Services by programmatically implementing and enforcing best practices for security. The service leverages not only the Center for Internet Security benchmarks for AWS as a best practices library, but also a series of policies based on SecureWorks' AWS usage and incident response experience.
