Ross Stores Gives A Word Of Caution On Retail

Ross Stores has given cautious guidance for first quarter as well as full fiscal year due to uncertain "political, macro-economic, and retail climates". Although we might continue to see poor results from other brick and mortar stores in the retail industry, discount chains like Ross and TJX will continue to outperform.

