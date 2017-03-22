Renesas Accelerates IoT Design Using ...

Renesas Accelerates IoT Design Using the Cadence Perspec System Verifier

Cadence enables Renesas to improve the system-level verification process, reducing the number of hours spent on test scenario generation by up to 90 percent SAN JOSE, Calif. - 22 Mar 2017 - Cadence Design Systems, Inc. today announced that Renesas has used the Cadence® Perspec™ System Verifier to verify its new micro-controller unit design for internet of things applications.

