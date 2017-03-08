Paragon Eases Virtual Machine Moves

11 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

Paragon Software Group's New VM Copy Tool Provides 'Smart' and Simplified Approach to Migrating Virtual Machines -- Eliminates VM Migration Complexities; Encapsulates the Target VM Including Its Current State, All Available Snapshots and Connected External Devices Paragon Software Group has introduced the VM Copy Tool , a time-saving solution for copying virtual machines within or between VMware infrastructures. Now available, VM Copy Tool is designed as a value-added utility for Paragon Protect & Restore , an award-winning BDR solution offering protection for physical, virtual and hybrid IT environments in a single product.

