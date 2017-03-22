NextGen TV Hub to Showcase Benefits of New Broadcast TV Standard at 2017 NAB Show

With completion of a next-generation broadcast TV standard now in sight, broadcasters and equipment suppliers will be highlighting the diverse capabilities of the ATSC 3.0 standard in the " TV Hub" at the 2017 NAB Show at the end of April. Billed as the epicenter of next-generation television at the show, the NextGen TV Hub: Powered by ATSC 3.0 will prominently highlight the capabilities of the new broadcast standard, with a comprehensive display in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

