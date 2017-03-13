Networking software maker Citrix seek...

Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources

Read more: Reuters

U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Citrix, which gave activist hedge fund Elliott Management a board seat in 2015, has looked at selling itself in the past, before embarking on spin-offs and sales of smaller business units.

