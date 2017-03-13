MOVES-UBS hires head of Asia Pacific ECM syndicate from JPMorgan -IFR
Andrea Casati will return to UBS Group AG in mid May as a managing director and head of Asia Pacific equity capital market syndicate, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo. He spent the past eight years at JPMorgan Chase, where he was most recently Hong Kong-based head of international equities capital markets Syndicate, managing teams in Asia and Europe.
