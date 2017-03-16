Middlesex University Adopts Avid NEXI...

Middlesex University Adopts Avid NEXIS For Cutting-Edge Education Infrastructure

AvidA today announced that the Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries at Middlesex University, an internationally recognized higher education institution in London, has invested in Avid NEXISa , the first and only software-defined storage platform designed specifically for storing and managing media. Powered by the MediaCentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media, Avid NEXIS provides the reliability, performance and scalability that the faculty needs to support the expanding department and prepare graduates for success in the media industries.

