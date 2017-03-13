Microsoft Teams readies for battle in highly contested collaboration space
Microsoft today released its app for enterprise collaboration in a bid to solidify its Office 365 suite with a chat-based workspace that integrates with other Microsoft apps including OneDrive, Word, Excel and others. Microsoft Teams , which has been in beta since November, is now widely available to all Office 365 customers in 181 markets and in 19 languages.
