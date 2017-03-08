Meet Google's team of ex-executives who translate...

One of the first things that VMware cofounder Diane Greene did after she took the reins as Google Cloud boss in late 2015 was to establish the "Office of the CTO," a unit that would work directly with the largest customers. The idea, explains Google's Greg DeMichillie, Director of Product Management with the Office of the CTO, is to meet the need of "this flood of tier-one, top-level executives" from big companies who were excited by Greene's stellar reputation in the industry, but had only a vague sense of what the cloud was or why they should want it.

