Media Leaders to Redefine the Future of the Industry at Avid Connect

Avid A today announced a jam-packed agenda for Avid Connect 2017 , the annual gathering of the Avid Customer Association . Avid Connect is a unique industry event that brings together hundreds of media industry leaders, technologists and creative professionals from all over the world to explore new ideas, strengthen their knowledge, expand their network and prepare for the year ahead.

