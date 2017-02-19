Magic Shifts dpi to iPaaS for Cloud

Magic Shifts xpi to iPaaS for Cloud Integrations -- Magic To Open St. Petersburg R&D Center To Expand Solutions and Services Offering Magic Software Enterprises , a global provider of software platforms for enterprise mobility, cloud applications, and business integration, announced today its plans to open an R&D center in St. Petersburg, Russia to expand its solutions and services offering. The R&D center will focus on implementing new technologies into its existing solutions to enable its customers to leverage the latest IT market trends and quickly adapt to meet the newest business requirements.

