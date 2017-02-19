Magic Shifts dpi to iPaaS for Cloud
Magic Shifts xpi to iPaaS for Cloud Integrations -- Magic To Open St. Petersburg R&D Center To Expand Solutions and Services Offering Magic Software Enterprises , a global provider of software platforms for enterprise mobility, cloud applications, and business integration, announced today its plans to open an R&D center in St. Petersburg, Russia to expand its solutions and services offering. The R&D center will focus on implementing new technologies into its existing solutions to enable its customers to leverage the latest IT market trends and quickly adapt to meet the newest business requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC