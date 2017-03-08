M&T Bank Plans To Close Pair Of Area Branches
The Buffalo-based bank, which owns 12 in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, has asked the state Department of Financial Services permission to close the branches, one located at 23 Main St. in Bemus Point and the other at 48 N. Main St. in Delevan.
