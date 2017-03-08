Kurt Geiger selects Manhattan Associa...

Kurt Geiger selects Manhattan Associates to power omni-channel future retail and growth

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Iconic global fashion brand Kurt Geiger has selected Cumberland-based Manhattan Associates Inc.'s Omni-Channel Solutions platform as the foundation for a systems transformation that will advance its global retailing capabilities and support the company's growth objectives into the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08) Sat jpalaska 3
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb '17 Cheever Echoed 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,895 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC