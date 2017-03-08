Kurt Geiger selects Manhattan Associates to power omni-channel future retail and growth
Iconic global fashion brand Kurt Geiger has selected Cumberland-based Manhattan Associates Inc.'s Omni-Channel Solutions platform as the foundation for a systems transformation that will advance its global retailing capabilities and support the company's growth objectives into the future.
