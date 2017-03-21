Kantar sounds death knell for Windows Phone and predicts a 'two OS' future
THEM KANTARS will have to pay. This will not stand. Here I am, Kevin, the last Windows Mobile user in the World , trying to make the best of the temporary lull in support for the bestest phone ever to have Tiles and OneNote, and then these idiots have to go and say, well, I can hardly bring myself to write it, so I will quote it word for word.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inquirer.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar 11
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC