JNBA Financial Advisors Has $247,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc.
JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 4,621 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 17,419 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC