Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe Q4 profit jumps
* Rental income decreased to 1.21 billion shekels from 1.23 billion, while net operating income slipped to 789 million from 804 million. Excluding the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, NOI decreased by 0.6 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar 11
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC