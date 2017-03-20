Gazit Globe Provides Further Update on First Capital Realty, Inc. ("FCR") Share Sale

Gazit-Globe , a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, development and management of supermarket-anchored shopping centers in major urban markets, announced today that as a result of its previously announced sale of FCR shares, which is still expected to close on or about March 22nd 2017, it will deconsolidate FCR from its financial statements and present the investment on an equity method basis. In its financial results for the first quarter 2017, the Company is expected to recognize an increase of approximately NIS 800 million in its shareholders' equity, net of approximately NIS 400 million losses related primarily to currency translation.

