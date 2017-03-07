Frost & Sullivan Survey: 90% Of Telecom Providers Believe Integrated...
According to a survey conducted by Frost & Sullivan in collaboration with BroadSoft, Inc. , 90% of telecom providers believe that integrated, cloud-based platforms speed time to market for the delivery of unified communications offerings to business customers. The survey results indicate that an integrated SaaS cloud-based unified communications and collaboration platform can enable telecom providers to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market through enhanced offerings, reduced sales cycles, and new revenue opportunities.
