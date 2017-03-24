From Infosys to Ola: Just who is Raji...

From Infosys to Ola: Just who is Rajiv Bansal?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

An ugly fight has broken out at Infosys, the country's most respected info-tech company, between the founders and the management led by CEO Vishal Sikka. The bone of contention is the severance package of Rs 17.38 crore paid to former CFO Rajiv Bansal , which was equal to his 24 months' salary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08) Mar 11 jpalaska 3
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb '17 Cheever Echoed 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,639,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC