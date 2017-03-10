Formidable Asset Management LLC Lower...

Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc.

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 213 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

