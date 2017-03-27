Facebook host launch of Lean In Ireland

The launch of the first all-Ireland Lean In Chapter, part of the international organisation set up to empower women to achieve their ambitions through peer support, was hosted in Facebook's International headquarters yesterday evening. Almost 100 attendees from a broad spectrum of Irish business including Accenture, Chambers Ireland and Social Entrepreneurs Ireland came together at the inaugural event.

