Facebook host launch of Lean In Ireland
The launch of the first all-Ireland Lean In Chapter, part of the international organisation set up to empower women to achieve their ambitions through peer support, was hosted in Facebook's International headquarters yesterday evening. Almost 100 attendees from a broad spectrum of Irish business including Accenture, Chambers Ireland and Social Entrepreneurs Ireland came together at the inaugural event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar 11
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC