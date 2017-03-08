Epicor appoints industry veteran to lead Middle East and Africa business
Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced the appointment of Monzer Tohme as regional vice president, sales, Middle East and Africa . Taking leadership of a business that has seen strong growth over the last year, Tohme will focus on building the sales team, growing the channel community and expanding the company's footprint in the region.
