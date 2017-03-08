Epicor appoints industry veteran to l...

Epicor appoints industry veteran to lead Middle East and Africa business

13 hrs ago

Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced the appointment of Monzer Tohme as regional vice president, sales, Middle East and Africa . Taking leadership of a business that has seen strong growth over the last year, Tohme will focus on building the sales team, growing the channel community and expanding the company's footprint in the region.

Chicago, IL

