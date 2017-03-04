Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (E...

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.46

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.46 per share on Friday, March 31st.

