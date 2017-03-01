Digital Media Professionals Uses Cade...

Digital Media Professionals Uses Cadence Palladium XP Verification...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Cadence Hosted Design Solutions provide Digital Media Professionals with remote access to the Palladium XP platform, providing a secure connection to their verification environment SAN JOSE, Calif. - 02 Mar 2017 - Cadence Design Systems, Inc. today announced that Digital Media Professionals is using the Cadence® Palladium® XP Verification Computing Platform along with the company's Hosted Design Solutions to expand its emulation capacity and manage verification cycles remotely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,277,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC