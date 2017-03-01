Digital Media Professionals Uses Cadence Palladium XP Verification...

Cadence Hosted Design Solutions provide Digital Media Professionals with remote access to the Palladium XP platform, providing a secure connection to their verification environment SAN JOSE, Calif. - 02 Mar 2017 - Cadence Design Systems, Inc. today announced that Digital Media Professionals is using the Cadence® Palladium® XP Verification Computing Platform along with the company's Hosted Design Solutions to expand its emulation capacity and manage verification cycles remotely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.