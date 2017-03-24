Digimarc Corp (DMRC) EVP Joel Meyer S...

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) EVP Joel Meyer Sells 3,371 Shares of Stock

Digimarc Corp EVP Joel Meyer sold 3,371 shares of Digimarc Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $88,421.33.

