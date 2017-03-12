Computer ransomware that locks out us...

Computer ransomware that locks out users flourishes in pay-to-make-it-go-away Japan

Companies and individuals in Japan are finding their computers are increasingly targeted by ransomware - programs that bar victims from accessing important files unless they pay money. "Attacks on Japanese businesses have been particularly large in number," said Masakatsu Morii, a professor of information and telecommunications engineering at Kobe University's Graduate School of Engineering.

