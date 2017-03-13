Cognizant may cut 6,000 - 10,000 jobs during annual appraisals
While retrenching its workforce during annual appraisals isn't an uncommon practice, this time the company is expected to lay off a higher percentage of workers compared to the usual 1%. According to a report by the Business Standard, the IT major is looking to "shift its focus from traditional IT services to digital" and will cut employee count to do away with redundant roles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar 11
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC