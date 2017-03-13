Cognizant may cut 6,000 - 10,000 jobs...

Cognizant may cut 6,000 - 10,000 jobs during annual appraisals

While retrenching its workforce during annual appraisals isn't an uncommon practice, this time the company is expected to lay off a higher percentage of workers compared to the usual 1%. According to a report by the Business Standard, the IT major is looking to "shift its focus from traditional IT services to digital" and will cut employee count to do away with redundant roles.

