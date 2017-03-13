Charleston area HR startup Job Market...

Charleston area HR startup Job Market Maker pulls down new investment

Job Market Maker has pulled down a new investment, less than a year after rolling out its second major product. The Mount Pleasant human-resources startup disclosed nearly $1.3 million in funding for JMM Partners in a securities filing last week.

