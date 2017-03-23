Bank robbery suspects arrested, conne...

Bank robbery suspects arrested, connection to additional robberies under investigation

9 hrs ago

Upon further investigation into the reported attempted bank robbery which occurred at the BB&T Bank located at 13920 Noblewood Plz in Woodbridge on March 22, detectives have charged the driver of the suspect vehicle involved, identified as James Robert MOTON. The passenger in the same vehicle, identified as William Howard ROBINSON, was also arrested on an unrelated charge.

