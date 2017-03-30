Avid Announces Nomination of John P. ...

Avid Announces Nomination of John P. Wallace to Stand for Election to its Board of Directors

Avid A , a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution, and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, today announced the nomination of John P. Wallace to its board of directors. Mr. Wallace will stand for election at the company's annual meeting of shareholders on May 9, 2017.

