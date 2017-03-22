Attempted robbery at Woodbridge bank,...

Attempted robbery at Woodbridge bank, police detain two suspects

On March 22 at 9:41 a.m. , officers responded to the BB&T Bank located at 13920 Noblewood Plz in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the bank area then passed a note demanding money.

