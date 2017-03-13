Appeals Court Reverses Dismissal of P...

Appeals Court Reverses Dismissal of Patents in Oregon Proceeding

No Impact on Synopsys' Emulation Sales or Support MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2017 - Synopsys, Inc. today announced that a federal appellate court has affirmed an Oregon jury's finding that certain features of Synopsys' ZeBu software product infringed a Mentor Graphics patent, and affirmed the jury's damages award of $36 million. This ruling has no impact on Synopsys' sales or support of ZeBu emulation systems, as these systems no longer include the features found to infringe.

