Apache Struts bug is under attack, patch now
Apache Software Foundation has patched a remote code execution vulnerability affecting the Jakarta Multipart parser in Apache Struts. Administrators need to update the popular Java application framework or put workarounds in place because the vulnerability is actively being targeted in attacks.
