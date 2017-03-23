Accenture beats profit expectations, ...

Accenture beats profit expectations, to record $425 million charge for terminating pension plan

The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.30. Total revenue for the quarter to Feb. 28 rose 4% to $8.76 billion from $8.40 billion, as a 5% increase in net revenue offset a 2% decline in reimbursements.

