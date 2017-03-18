24,400 Shares in Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) Acquired by A.R.T. Advisors LLC
A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quality Systems, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar 11
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC