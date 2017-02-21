View Press Release

Synchronoss to announce research on data monetization and mobility maturity, and demonstrate innovative new cloud, messaging and data analytics products and secure enterprise mobility solutions )-- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. , the leader in mobile cloud innovation for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers and OEMs around the world, today announced it will be unveiling proprietary research into brand attitudes towards using carrier data assets for targeted advertising; an industry-first Mobility Maturity study on the correlation between advanced enterprise mobility and profitability; and participating in a service provider panel discussion on creating profitable relationships with the connected consumer at this year's Mobile World Congress 2017.

