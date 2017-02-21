Verizon agrees to buy Yahoo for lowered offer of $4.48bn in wake of massive cyber attacks

Verizon Communications said it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48bn, lowering its original offer by $350m in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company. http://www.independent.ie/business/technology/verizon-agrees-to-buy-yahoo-for-lowered-offer-of-448bn-in-wake-of-massive-cyber-attacks-35469686.html Verizon Communications said it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48bn, lowering its original offer by $350m in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.

