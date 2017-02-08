VASCO to Showcase Mobile Customer Up ...

VASCO to Showcase Mobile Customer Up Selling Innovation at Finovate Europe

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

VASCOA Data Security International, Inc. , a global leader in digital solutions including identity, security and business productivity, will demonstrate its innovative solution, Smile & Sign, today at Finovate Europe 2017 in London. Leveraging best-in-class technologies, including face authentication biometrics and eSignLivea e-signatures, the solution empowers financial institutions to deliver a secure yet convenient mobile up selling experience for existing customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC