VASCO to Showcase Mobile Customer Up Selling Innovation at Finovate Europe

VASCOA Data Security International, Inc. , a global leader in digital solutions including identity, security and business productivity, will demonstrate its innovative solution, Smile & Sign, today at Finovate Europe 2017 in London. Leveraging best-in-class technologies, including face authentication biometrics and eSignLivea e-signatures, the solution empowers financial institutions to deliver a secure yet convenient mobile up selling experience for existing customers.

