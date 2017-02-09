UPDATE 2-Sapient-related charge tips Publicis into loss before CEO switch

PARIS, Feb 9 Publicis paid a hefty price for its acquisition of ad firm Sapient on Thursday, with a 1.4 billion-euro writedown on its Publicis.Sapient arm pushing the French group to an annual loss and underlining the challenge for its new chief executive. The French advertising group paid a 44 percent premium for Sapient, a price that puzzled many investors and analysts when the $3.7 billion deal was struck two years ago after the failed attempt to merge Publicis with rival Omnicom in 2014.

