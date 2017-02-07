Ultimate Software Falls Short Despite...

Ultimate Software Falls Short Despite Impressive Sales, Profit Growth

4 hrs ago

The HR business has done well during the current period of long expansion, and coming into Tuesday's fourth-quarter financial report, Ultimate Software investors had extremely ambitious hopes that the specialist would take full advantage of good conditions in the employment market and keep producing extraordinary growth. Yet despite posting good results, Ultimate Software wasn't able to satisfy those high expectations.

Chicago, IL

