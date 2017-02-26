Top Image Systems, Ltd. (TISA) Downgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Top Image Systems, Ltd., develops and markets form processing, information recognition and data entry software, systems and technologies. The company's software minimizes the need for manual data-entry by automatically reading and processing the information contained in forms, increasing data capture accuracy and the rate of information processing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC