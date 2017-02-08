Synchronoss Technologies Moves Forward After Intralinks Acquisition
The pitfall of quarterly reporting is that it tends to focus investor attention on short-term thinking. For Synchronoss Technologies , the boom in cloud computing is a long-term opportunity, and strategic moves like the company's recent purchase of Intralinks are aimed at boosting Synchronoss' prospects to capture more of the fast-growing market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC