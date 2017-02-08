Synchronoss Technologies Moves Forwar...

Synchronoss Technologies Moves Forward After Intralinks Acquisition

Read more: The Motley Fool

The pitfall of quarterly reporting is that it tends to focus investor attention on short-term thinking. For Synchronoss Technologies , the boom in cloud computing is a long-term opportunity, and strategic moves like the company's recent purchase of Intralinks are aimed at boosting Synchronoss' prospects to capture more of the fast-growing market.

