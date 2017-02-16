Sudha Murty: India has not been united for 2,000 years

Sudha Murty worries that India has still not learnt its lessons from history, she tells Rediff.com 's Savera R Someshwar. Videos: Afsar Datayar/ Rediff.com IMAGE: "Successful people are those who face a lot of difficulties but convert every failure into a step to go up," say Sudha Murty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.