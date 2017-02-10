SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Position Increased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830,769 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 215,162 shares during the period.
