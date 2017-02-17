Siemens and Bentley Systems agree to ...

Siemens and Bentley Systems agree to jointly offer planning and design solutions for utilities

Building on the strategic alliance between Siemens and Bentley Systems that was made public in November 2016, Siemens' Energy Management Division and Bentley Systems have announced an agreement to jointly develop solutions to accelerate digitalization of planning, design, and operations for power utilities and industrial power customers. Bentley Systems is a global leader in software solutions for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure.

