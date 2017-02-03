SecureWorks Finds Most Clients Hit by Phishing Attacks, Network Scans

SecureWorks Finds Most Clients Hit by...

Read more: CNet News

An analysis of SecureWorks incident response activities revealed that 82 percent of attacks involve cyber-criminals and 11 percent were traced to insiders. The vast majority of successful attacks on companies are conducted by cyber-criminals using phishing, network scans for exploitable systems, and strategic web site compromises, security-services firm SecureWorks found in an analysis of six months of incident-response engagements.

